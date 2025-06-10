Thornburg Municipal Bond Funds Q1 2025 Commentary

Thornburg Investment Management
10 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The first quarter of 2025 was characterized by significant volatility and complexity across global financial markets that was not driven by a singular trend but was a tug-of-war between multiple forces.
  • The Thornburg Municipal portfolios posted mixed total returns during the quarter as muni yields unexpectedly rose, especially for bonds with longer maturities in March.
  • The first quarter of 2025 marked a significant adjustment for the U.S. Municipal Bond market.
  • As we look forward to the second quarter, the technically driven market correction has adjusted municipal yields and relative value metrics to much more attractive levels.

Municipal bonds is shown on the business photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

Market Review

The first quarter of 2025 was characterized by significant volatility and complexity across global financial markets that was not driven by a singular trend but was a tug-of-war between multiple forces. Aggressive fiscal measures, particularly new tariffs, injected

This article was written by

Thornburg Investment Management
10 Followers
Thornburg Investment Management is a privately owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity, and alternatives investing, the firm oversees mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Thornburg Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Thornburg Investment Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBLD--
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
TIBIX--
Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund Class I
TIBAX--
Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund Class A
TGVIX--
Thornburg International Equity Fund Class I
THIIX--
Thornburg Limited Term Income Fund Class I
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News