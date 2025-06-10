Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call June 9, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Wilbert Frederick - Chief Financial Officer

Ronald W. Hovsepian - Executive Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Hoi-Fung Wong - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Stephen Poe - Alpha IR Group LLC

Operator

Greetings. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Skillsoft's First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results and Conference Call. [operator Instructions]. Please note that today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Stephen Poe, Investor Relations. Thank you, Stephen. You may begin.

Stephen Poe

Thank you, operator. Good day, and thank you for joining us to discuss our results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025.

Before we jump in, I want to remind you that today's call will contain forward-looking statements about the company's business outlook and our expectations, including statements concerning financial and business trends, our expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and market outlook. These forward-looking statements and all statements that are not historical facts reflect management's current beliefs and expectations as of today and therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, we refer you to our most recent Form 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

During the call, unless otherwise noted, all financial metrics we discuss will be non-GAAP financial measures, which are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in today's commentary to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as