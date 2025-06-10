Tesla: A Unique Opportunity To Buy The Drop (Again)

The Asian Investor
29.09K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Tesla shares have dropped due to political tensions lately as well as weak China sales, but this creates a new buying opportunity.
  • Despite BYD cutting prices in China, Tesla and BYD are able to withstand pricing pressures, given their relatively high margins.
  • The refreshed, lower-cost Model Y 'Juniper' is a key catalyst that could drive a rebound in Tesla's deliveries, especially among younger buyers.
  • Tesla's valuation multiplier has contracted lately, offering investors a potentially attractive entry point into the EV company.
  • Tesla's valuation has become more attractive after the recent sell-off, and I remain bullish despite near-term risks to margins and delivery growth.

Tesla Signage at Delivery Front Entrance

baileystock

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) (TSX:TSLA:CA) shares have fluctuated widely in the last several weeks as an apparent rift between the U.S. president and Elon Musk has weighed on the EV maker’s valuation. Additionally, Tesla’s biggest competitor in China, BYD (

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
29.09K Followers
I am interested in a lot of technology and AI stocks like Google, Nvidia, AMD, Tesla and Amazon.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, BYDDF, LI, NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News