Tesla: A Unique Opportunity To Buy The Drop (Again)
Summary
- Tesla shares have dropped due to political tensions lately as well as weak China sales, but this creates a new buying opportunity.
- Despite BYD cutting prices in China, Tesla and BYD are able to withstand pricing pressures, given their relatively high margins.
- The refreshed, lower-cost Model Y 'Juniper' is a key catalyst that could drive a rebound in Tesla's deliveries, especially among younger buyers.
- Tesla's valuation multiplier has contracted lately, offering investors a potentially attractive entry point into the EV company.
- Tesla's valuation has become more attractive after the recent sell-off, and I remain bullish despite near-term risks to margins and delivery growth.
