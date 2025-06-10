Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call June 9, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

James M. Jenkins - President, CEO & Executive Chairman

Roger D. Shannon - CFO & Company Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Gerard J. Sweeney - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

Mark Eric Smith - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

Michael Shlisky - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Lakeland Fire and Safety Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] During today's call, we may make statements relating to our goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects and management's expectations for future performance that constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements reflect management expectations based upon currently available information and are not guidelines and are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in our SEC filings. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this call.

On this call, we will also discuss financial measures derived from our financial statements that are not determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA, excluding FX and adjusted EBITDA, excluding FX margin, organic sales, organic gross margin, organic SG&A, operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses. A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP measures discussed on this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is presented in our earnings release. A press release detailing these results crossed the wire this afternoon and is available in the Investor Relations section of our company's website, ir.lakeland.com.

At