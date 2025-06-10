The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) is among the funds focusing on high-quality stocks, but with a large allocation to mid and small caps. While modest exposure to mega caps and technology offers more
VFQY: A Diversified, Low-Valuation Quality ETF Underperforming Peers
Summary
- VFQY offers diversified exposure to high-quality U.S. stocks, with a tilt toward mid- and small-caps and less reliance on mega-cap tech.
- The fund trades at a significant valuation discount but lags peers and benchmarks in profitability and long-term performance, especially during bull markets.
- VFQY's sector allocation favors industrials and financials, resulting in lower growth and higher volatility compared to tech-heavy rivals.
- Given its elevated risk, modest returns, and underweight to market leaders, I maintain a neutral rating on VFQY despite its attractive valuation.
