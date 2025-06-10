BHK: Rights Offering Putting Pressure On This CEF
Summary
- BHK is a fixed income CEF focused on investment grade bonds, currently under pressure due to higher rates and a newly announced rights offering.
- The rights offering allows investors to buy new shares at a 5-10% discount, but typically puts short-term pressure on share prices until late June.
- BHK's performance has lagged in 2025, down about 5% total return, mainly due to its leveraged exposure to long-term interest rates.
- Long-term, raising capital at high rates could be beneficial if deployed wisely, but near-term weakness is expected until the rights offering concludes.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.