Thesis: Bing's slow increase in search engine market share could undermine efforts to break Alphabet up, and while AI is seen as a threat to the Google search engine, I believe it's more of a positive opportunity for the company.
Alphabet: Bing And AI Come To The Rescue
Summary
- I view Alphabet as undervalued, especially compared to other Magnificent 7 stocks, despite recent AI-related fears impacting its share price.
- AI is more of an opportunity than a threat for Google, with the company maintaining a leadership position in AI technology and integration.
- Bing's recent market share gains actually help Google by weakening monopoly arguments and reducing regulatory breakup risks.
- GOOG's strong fundamentals, healthy balance sheet, and reasonable valuation make it a strong buy, with significant long-term growth potential.
