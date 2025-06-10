WhiteHorse Finance: Don't Get Fooled By The 17% Dividend Yield

Jun. 10, 2025
Cain Lee
Summary

  • WHF's portfolio quality continues to deteriorate, with non-accruals rising to 8.8% and earnings declining, justifying my ongoing sell rating.
  • Despite a 17% dividend yield and a 25.6% discount to NAV, I see these as reflections of risk and weak fundamentals, not buying opportunities.
  • Net investment income fails to cover the dividend, and reliance on spillover income is unsustainable; a dividend cut appears likely and necessary.
  • Persistent high interest rates and tariff uncertainty further threaten WHF's portfolio, making the risk/reward profile unattractive for investors.

Overview

The higher interest rate environment continues to weigh down on the Business Development Companies sector, as we see non-accruals rise and earnings decline. The last time I covered WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF), I issued a sell

Cain Lee
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

