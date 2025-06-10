L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is now an important player in the field of US military technology, although the business scale is quite average relative to its competitors. But this is understandable – the company was formed in the form in which it
L3Harris: Balanced Growth At The Crossroads Of Tech And Geopolitics
Summary
- L3Harris has evolved into a high-margin, diversified defense technology leader, uniquely positioned in communications, avionics, and rocket engines after recent acquisitions.
- Despite mixed Q1 2025 revenue, margin expansion and cost optimization drove strong profit growth; management expects further EPS and margin improvements for the year.
- My DCF and valuation models indicate L3Harris is moderately undervalued, with a base-case upside of 14% and limited downside risk, supporting a Buy rating.
- The company prioritizes shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks, while maintaining prudent debt management and focusing on core defense segments.
