Laptop Makers, Sellers Emphasize Tactical Tariff Actions

Summary

  • Laptop computer manufacturers and retailers have had to negotiate the uncertainties of US tariff policy, with the main upcoming event being a decision on Section 232 duties, potentially as soon as late June.
  • At the retail level, firms are treating price rises as a 'last resort' and instead are looking to negotiate lower prices with suppliers.
  • Diversification away from mainland China for US-bound machines has been a long-term trend for the sector, culminating in total Chinese exports of laptops to the US falling 47.6% year-over-year in April, while shipments to the rest of the world improved.

Key Findings

