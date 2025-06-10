I'm still assigning a Hold to China Literature Limited (OTCPK:CHLLF) (0772.HK). Its ACG (Animation, Comics, Games) IP (Intellectual Property) investment and the shift towards fee-based reading services were the focus of my earlier July 8, 2024 update.
There's a divergence
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!