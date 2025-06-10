While I not only covered different pharmaceutical companies for a long time but also invested in several pharmaceutical businesses – like Novo Nordisk or Gilead Sciences – I only recently started to also look at Pfizer Inc. (
Pfizer: Dividend Investor's Dream And Patent Cliff Nightmare
Summary
- Pfizer offers a high 7.4% dividend yield and trades at low valuation multiples, making it attractive for income-focused investors despite recent underperformance.
- The company faces significant patent cliffs, risking about $20 billion in annual revenue, and is unlikely to avoid revenue declines in the next few years.
- Management is responding with cost cuts, acquisitions, and licensing deals, but growth prospects remain limited and stability is a key concern.
- Given its fair valuation and strong dividend, I rate Pfizer a 'Buy' for investors seeking stability and income, not high growth.
