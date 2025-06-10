Warner Bros. Discover Breaking Up Isn't Hard To Do

Latest shakeup

Well, that didn't work so well. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is unraveling a $43B mega-merger that was completed in 2022, when WarnerMedia (divested from AT&T) merged with Discovery to create a media and entertainment conglomerate. The thinking here was that the combined entity could result in a streaming powerhouse to take on the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+ (DIS), while utilizing synergies and a larger slate of offerings to maintain cash-flow-generating cable TV networks.



What went wrong? Cord-cutting and falling ratings have weighed on channels like CNN and TNT, while there has been trouble scoring efficiencies from distinct platforms such as broadcast and streaming. A whole lot of debt was also incurred, which now totals $37B. Servicing that hefty amount has meant the company was unable to direct funds to invest in growth, while its focus on slashing costs has led to the cancellation of big productions like Batgirl, Coyote vs. Acme, and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.



Timeline: The corporate legacy of Warner Bros. through the years



Meanwhile, investors haven't expressed their love for the initial merger, its subsequent developments, and the direction taken under CEO David Zaslav. The stock has been on the decline since Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) began trading as a merged entity in April 2022, falling from the $25 level to trade below $10 for much of the past two years. The performance even resulted in the recent symbolic rebuke of Zaslav's $50M compensation package by shareholders, after WBD reported a top and bottom-line miss in Q1 earnings.



Follow the money: The separation into two distinct firms will see "the majority" of WBD's $37B in debt be piled on the new "Global Networks" company led by CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, which will house assets like CNN, TNT Sports, Discovery and Bleacher Report. "A smaller portion" of debt will remain with "Streaming & Studios," which will be led by Zaslav and contain hot properties like Warner Bros., DC Studios, HBO and HBO Max. In addition to the split, WBD has secured a $17.5B bridge loan to buy back its existing bonds, which are trading below par. It hopes the restructuring will save the company further expenses, but the move has been a hot topic of discussion on Seeking Alpha. Shares of WBD closed down 3% on Monday following an initial jump in early trading.