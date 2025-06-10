Remember all that “Lag 7” chatter just a couple of months ago? It has fallen from the financial punditry’s narrative. Indeed, the growth-heavy Magnificent Seven stocks, Tesla (TSLA) volatility notwithstanding, have sprung back to life and have generated
VOOG: Blink, And You Missed The Chance To Get Long
Summary
- I reiterate my hold rating on VOOG as valuation has rebounded, and technical resistance is in play near all-time highs.
- VOOG's performance has surged alongside the Magnificent Seven, but its premium valuation (26x earnings, PEG 2.3x) tempers enthusiasm.
- The ETF remains tech-heavy, with nearly 40% in Information Technology, and offers strong liquidity and momentum, but limited sector diversification.
- While seasonality and technicals are bullish, investors should remain patient for better entry points as shares approach key resistance.
