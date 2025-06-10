At a big vendor event like Cisco Live, it’s always challenging to find themes that run through the enormous range of announcements that typically get made at these kinds of shows. The volume of news can quickly get overwhelming, making it
Cisco Highlights Promise And Potential Of On-Prem Agents And AI
Summary
- At this year’s Cisco Live, the company pointed out a number of important new products and services that are specifically targeted at major cloud computing providers and large ISPs.
- They also noted that interest in expanding the capabilities of on-premise datacenters is not only still alive, it’s actually getting reinvigorated by the rapid transition to AI-powered workloads.
- The world of Hybrid AI, where companies use both public and private clouds/datacenters for AI workloads, is upon us. Looking through the Hybrid AI lens, many of the specific announcements from Cisco Live have important relevance.
- The company also announced several important AI and agentic-based capabilities at Live, including its own customized, network-focused LLM they call Deep Network Model.
