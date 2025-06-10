2025 has been a whirlwind for the stock market, yet the S&P 500 has proven that time in the market continues to remain a winning strategy. As the new administration took over the market surged to all-time highs, as many believed
VOO: Time In The Market Is A Better Strategy Than Timing The Market
Summary
- Time in the market with Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has proven superior to market timing, especially amid 2025's volatility and rapid recoveries.
- VOO's low expense ratio and higher dividend yield make it my preferred S&P 500 ETF for long-term compounding and maximizing returns.
- Despite risks like economic contraction and tech concentration, I remain bullish on VOO due to strong earnings growth and resilient market history.
- Staying invested, reinvesting dividends, and dollar-cost averaging in VOO is the best strategy for capturing the market's long-term upward trajectory.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, AMZN, META, GOOGL, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.