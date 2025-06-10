Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) keeps getting more and more relevant in the industry, and let me tell you - there are a lot of reasons for it. ADC won the hearts and wallets of investors by consistently delivering strong results (including dividends), a
Agree Realty: Crown Jewel Of My REIT Portfolio On Hold
Summary
- Agree Realty consistently outperforms peers with strong AFFO growth, top-tier tenant quality, and a robust, defensive portfolio.
- The REIT boasts high investment-grade tenant exposure (68.3%), excellent occupancy (99.2%), and a BBB+ balance sheet, ensuring income and dividend safety.
- Investment activity remains strong, but ADC's premium valuation (17.4x P/FFO) limits near-term return potential vs. Realty Income and NNN REIT.
- Despite admiration for Agree Realty's quality, I rate it a 'hold' due to its high valuation and limited upside, preferring to collect dividends and reinvest elsewhere.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, NNN, O, WMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.