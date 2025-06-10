Since I last covered Höegh Autoliners ASA ( OTCPK:HOEGF ) ( April 2024 ), it has continued on its trajectory of prudent management, offering investors a well-managed and financially solid company with attractive dividend yields. It has no significant maturities until

Income-oriented individual investor focusing on building a solid dividend portfolio within oil and gas, shipping, energy, and minerals. I am investing my own money and do not work on behalf of others or a company, such as an investment firm. My formal qualification is an MSc in Business, where I majored in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.