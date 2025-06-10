Target: Something Has To Change

Summary

  • Target is currently undervalued, trading at a significant discount to its historical averages and peers, despite solid fundamentals and a strong dividend yield.
  • Negative sentiment and strategic uncertainty have weighed on the stock, but past examples like Walmart and McDonald's show recovery potential after similar periods.
  • Key catalysts for upside include improvement in operating margins, digital segment growth, and a turnaround in store traffic, supported by ongoing buybacks and dividends.
  • I recommend gradually accumulating shares over the next 2–3 quarters, collecting a nearly 5% dividend while awaiting operational improvements and sentiment reversal.

Target store in Plattsburgh in New York State in beautiful day

Arturo Rosenow

Investment Thesis

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is currently under the weight of very negative sentiment. I believe this is a classic cognitive bias, where people are very quick and happy to forget the past. So please let me remind

