Summary

  • Smith-Midland's 2024 results showed strong revenue and profit growth, driven by sound wall sales, barrier rentals, and utility sales.
  • Valuation has improved significantly versus 2023, making shares look more reasonable compared to peers, though volatility remains a concern.
  • Management expects a favorable 2025, supported by infrastructure spending and data center demand, but has not provided formal guidance.
  • Given improved fundamentals but lingering volatility, I am upgrading Smith-Midland from 'sell' to 'hold'—not a buy, but no longer bearish.
Vehicle driving on the Stuart Highway in a remote area shot from a drone point of view, Northern Territory, Australia

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Back in September of last year, one company that I felt forced to downgrade to a ‘sell’ was Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), an enterprise that focuses on developing and selling precast

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

