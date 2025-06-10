Lennar: Low Expectations For A Seasonally Strong Quarter
Summary
- Lennar, one of the largest homebuilders in America, is due to announce its Q2 results on the 16th of June, after market close, followed by an earnings call on the17th.
- LEN has underperformed its peers and large-caps YTD, but this upcoming Q2 earnings may surprise positively due to seasonally strong new home orders and low expectations in the street.
- Gross margins are likely to remain under pressure as Lennar boosts incentives and while construction costs may remain well-controlled, risks of this spiking in H2 should not be ruled out.
- Lennar's valuations are no longer pricey, but the medium-term earnings growth outlook is a concern.
- Technically, LEN is out of favor, but appears to be showing signs of bottom formation, while it no longer looks like one of the overbought names in the housing universe.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.