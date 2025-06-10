Fortis: The Buy Case For A Low-Risk Utility With Strong Earnings Visibility
Summary
- Fortis manages $75 billion in regulated assets and is committed to driving sustainable, steady growth through a $26 billion capital investment plan by 2029.
- Q1 2025 results highlight strong cash flow, robust rate base growth, and continued dividend increases, reinforcing Fortis’ low-risk, long-term appeal.
- The stock trades at a premium valuation, justified by its consistent performance and secure profile, making it attractive for long-term investors.
- While some risks exist and guru sentiment is mixed, FTS remains a solid choice for those seeking stability, steady growth, and reliable income.
