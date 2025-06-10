NVDX Can Be Your Leveraged Strategy For Trading Nvidia Shares
Summary
- T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF offers 2x daily exposure to Nvidia, best suited for disciplined traders who can manage positions within a single trading day.
- The NVDX ETF uses total return swaps in order to achieve the appropriate leverage exposure, resulting in high portfolio turnover and amplified risk.
- Holding NVDX longer than one day can lead to value decay or compounding effects, making strict risk management and trading discipline are necessary to trade this asset.
- Despite the leveraged risks, my bullish outlook on Nvidia's fundamentals supports a Buy rating for NVDX for tactical, short-term trading strategies.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.