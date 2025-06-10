Semler Scientific: This Bitcoin Proxy Isn't As Cheap As It Seems
Summary
- Semler Scientific has shifted focus to Bitcoin accumulation, but its stock underperforms BTC and MSTR despite aggressive treasury moves.
- The stock trades at a premium to its BTC holdings, reflecting both the core healthcare business and Bitcoin strategy, but isn't a bargain.
- Recent negative free cash flow, declining healthcare revenues, and legal uncertainties add risk and cloud the investment case.
- Given the fair valuation, execution risks, and better alternatives for Bitcoin exposure (buying BTC directly), I rate SMLR stock as a Hold.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.