Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported a strong earnings result while beating the EPS and revenue estimates. The management also gave a strong forward guidance despite some macro headwinds. The Data Center segment is the key the
AMD: Strong EPS Growth Momentum Can Improve Valuation Multiple
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is showing a strong growth trajectory in Data Center segment and specifically its AI chip sales which has not been fully priced in.
- In 2024, AMD reported $12.6 billion in Data Center revenue, up 94% YoY, and in fiscal 2025 the Data Center revenue could easily top $20 billion.
- AMD is playing for the second position in AI chip business behind Nvidia, but the investment return potential for AMD are much stronger as the revenue share of AI business.
- The macro climate can bring some headwinds, but the long-term growth potential for AMD is quite good as new AI chips close the gap with Nvidia’s flagship chips.
- AMD stock is trading at less than 20 times the EPS estimate for fiscal year ending Dec 2026 and only 16 times the EPS estimate for fiscal year ending Dec 2027, making the stock quite attractively priced.
