Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have essentially treaded water over the past year, but investors received bad news Tuesday morning when disappointing fiscal Q4 results and guidance sent shares 6+% lower. While it
J. M. Smucker: Further Disappointment Is Likely; Avoid Shares
Summary
- The J. M. Smucker Company delivered a modest Q4 beat thanks to cost cuts, but sales growth was very disappointing.
- Higher coffee prices, increased pet food competition, and pressures from GLP-1 drugs will make the next 12 months difficult, and guidance appears too optimistic.
- At over 12x earnings, shares are not compelling, and I expect SJM to be dead money. Investors should look elsewhere for better opportunities.
