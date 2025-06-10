Okta: Positioned To Capitalize On AI Agents Market

Jun. 10, 2025 11:55 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA) StockOKTA
The Curious Analyst
35 Followers

Summary

  • Okta is a leader in cloud identity and access management, serving over 200K customers with a unified security platform.
  • The surge in AI agents and non-human identities (NHIs) creates a massive new market, where Okta's expertise offers a key competitive edge.
  • Despite being fairly valued now, Okta's growth potential is strong as NHIs and AI drive a much larger addressable market.
  • If Okta maintains or grows its market share, revenue could triple as the TAM expands to $250B by 2035, supporting a bullish outlook.
Couple holding hands on smartphone

We Are

Investment Thesis

With the increased use of NHIs and AI agents, especially with machine identities, there is a huge opportunity for Okta. This goes the same for the Total addressable market (TAM). As of now, Okta (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:OKTA) is among

This article was written by

The Curious Analyst
35 Followers
I focus on strong solid companies with a rare financial ProfileAssociated with the another author Kennedy Njagi

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OKTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OKTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OKTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News