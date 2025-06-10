Dakota Gold Corp.: A Darling In Gold's Relentless Climb

Alberto Abaterusso
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • We maintain a Hold rating on Dakota Gold, as shares are overbought after a rapid run-up, despite strong project progress and gold price tailwinds.
  • Dakota Gold’s Richmond Hill and Maitland projects show significant resource growth and high-grade potential, positioning the company well for future production.
  • Management changes, successful capital raising, and a focus on feasibility studies enhance Dakota Gold’s credibility and ability to advance its projects.
  • Given the stock's positive correlation with gold and current uptrends above historical averages, we recommend waiting for a price drop before increasing positions.

Gold bars stacked in rows showcase immense wealth in a secure vault environment. 3D illustration

adventtr

A Hold Rating For Shares Of Dakota Gold

This article provides another “Hold” rating for NYSE-listed Dakota Gold Corp. (DC), consistent with our previous article on the company.

Investors should generally seek to strengthen their core position in

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso
1.92K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News