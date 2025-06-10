Eying Apple Pullback On WWDC25, And I Will Catch It
Summary
- Apple Inc.'s WWDC25 event disappointed on AI progress, sending shares lower and reinforcing investor skepticism about its innovation pace versus rivals.
- Technical indicators remain bearish, with EMAs stacked negatively and momentum weak. I think further downside toward the $190-$193 range is likely.
- Despite near-term weakness, I maintain a Buy rating, viewing pullbacks as attractive entry points for long-term investors.
- Apple's China problem and lagging AI rollout and foldable phone release have been getting priced in since the beginning of the year; the stock is down around 20% year to date.
- I hereon share my sentiment on AAPL stock and why I see more upside ahead in the long term.
