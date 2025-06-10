The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) is the best-performing of the 11 areas of the S&P 500 so far in 2025. Now at a fresh all-time high, the cyclical and risk-on space has gained thanks to huge
NUKZ: Breakout Likely As Nuclear Boasts Macro And Secular Tailwinds
Summary
- Range Nuclear Renaissance ETF offers focused exposure to the nuclear renaissance, with strong YTD momentum and a reasonable valuation below the S&P 500’s P/E.
- The ETF benefits from AI-driven power demand, policy tailwinds, and 39% foreign stock exposure, enhancing its growth potential.
- Despite high volatility, low yield, and liquidity concerns, NUKZ’s technicals and institutional interest suggest a bullish breakout is likely.
- I rate NUKZ a buy, expecting a breakout above $52 with upside potential to $72, supported by robust fundamentals and technical strength.
