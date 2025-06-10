Nebius: Time To Trim Agressively (Rating Downgrade)

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After Nebius (NBIS) stock doubled post-Q1, my initial "Strong Buy" thesis, which defied Cramer, is tempered. Long-term potential remains, but near-term upside has significantly shrunk.
  • NBIS delivered outstanding Q1 growth, with revenue up nearly 400% YoY and ARR surging almost 700%, driven by aggressive expansion and key partnerships.
  • Non-core assets like Avride (robotaxis) and Toloka (AI data, backed by Bezos) continue to add value. Management confidently reiterated FY25 sales guidance, notably above current analyst consensus.
  • Despite strong operations, NBIS's FY2026 P/S multiple has expanded from ~5.3x to over 8x. My fair value P/S of ~9.5x suggests only a modest ~15.6% upside from current prices.
  • Consequently, I've sold half my NBIS position. I now recommend "trimming" the stock – it's a long-term hold, but the recent massive rally limits immediate further gains.
Intro & Thesis

I initiated my coverage of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) stock in January this year, starting with a "Strong Buy" initially and reiterating it in the next 2 articles. My most recent update came out

Danil Sereda
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

