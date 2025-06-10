Sec. Kennedy Removes ACIP Members, Big Pharma Is Unfazed - Maybe It Should Be

Edmund Ingham
  • Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Head of The HHS, announced yesterday that he had "retired" all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
  • This committee played a key role in advising the government on vaccine approval and policy, removing members may underline plans to fundamentally alter vaccine usage in the US.
  • The share prices of Pharmas with major exposure to the vaccine industry have barely moved in response — which seems surprising given there appears to be an obvious threat lurking.
  • The market may not believe the government has the power or the inclination to make sweeping changes to healthcare policy, but it may be mistaken.
  • If you have heavy exposure to vaccine-producing companies in your portfolio, you may want to consider closely what has just happened and what other means the HHS may use to make life uncomfortable for drugmakers.

Investment Overview

News broke yesterday that Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, appointed as the new Head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Trump administration, had taken the decision to "retire" all seventeen members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

