5 Ideal 'Safe' Buys From June Fortune Return On Leadership Screen

Jun. 10, 2025 12:47 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Coincident to the June 5, 2025 annual launch of their Fortune 500, Fortune also partnered with Indiggo to measure Return On Leadership, called the ROL100.
  • Arnold research focused on those 100 using YCharts 6/6/25 data on Dividends from 78, which hereafter are referred to as the Fortune Return on Leadership Dividend Dogs (FROLD).
  • ReturnOnLeadership is based on four fundamental factors: Connection to Purpose, Strategic Clarity, Leadership Alignment, and Focused Action.
  • While MSFT was top by ROL100 Rank, by yield, WBA topped-all. Top-ten FROLD Yields from CVX, BMY, PRU, F, VZ, UPS, EPD, ET, PFE, & WBA, averaged 6.50% for June.
  • Five “safer” FROLD emerged as ‘safer’ June buys: ET, VZ, BMY, HPQ, and T. High dividends, low prices and long dividend records made them recommended.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Five dogs in dog school outdoor

PK-Photos

Foreword

While 22% of this FROLD collection of The ROL100 ranking of leadership among the 2025 Fortune 500 list, unlisted publicly or pay no dividends, 11% emerged as IDEAL and ready to buy. The Dogcatcher found Albertsons (

Get The Whole Dividend Achiever Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the morning of every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catche. A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on all your favorite, least favorite, and curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible for inclusion in my future FA follower reports.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.22K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACI--
Albertsons Companies, Inc.
CMCSA--
Comcast Corporation
T--
AT&T Inc.
HPQ--
HP Inc.
BMY--
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News