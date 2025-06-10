Novo Nordisk: The Time To Buy Has Come

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Despite Novo Nordisk's recent stock slide, strong Q1 FY25 results and strategic initiatives reinforce a "Buy" rating, presenting a continued, albeit tested, investment opportunity for patient investors.
  • Novo Nordisk's Q1 showed robust sales/EPS growth, fueled by soaring GLP-1 demand in a multi-billion dollar market, despite revised guidance due to compounded drug impacts.
  • NVO actively combats compounded GLP-1s via legal routes, new patient access programs like $499 Wegovy, and key formulary wins such as CVS exclusivity.
  • Trading at a discount to peers like Eli Lilly, NVO offers over 15% upside based on conservative margin estimates and strong future EBITDA potential.
  • The upcoming CEO transition could be a game-changing catalyst. With solid dividends and recovery prospects, NVO remains a compelling "Buy" despite acknowledged market risks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
C6H12O6 или глюкоза, L-глюкоза, молекула сахара

Krot Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

I initiated my coverage of Novo Nordisk (NVO) stock in December 2024 with a "buy" rating amid the news that CagriSema, NVO's key obesity drug, delivered disappointing trial results. At the time, I argued

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
12.81K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NVO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVO
--
NONOF
--
NVON:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News