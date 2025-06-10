Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
153.94K Followers

Q4: 2025-06-09 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of $2.63 beats by $0.70
 | Revenue of $3.99B (10.91% Y/Y) beats by $65.79M

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 10, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Joseph Johnson - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Business Development
Darren M. Rebelez - President, CEO & Board Chair
Stephen P. Bramlage - Senior VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Bonadio - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Bonnie Lee Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Bradley Bingham Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Charles Edward Cerankosky - Northcoast Research Partners, LLC
Charles P. Grom - Gordon Haskett Research Advisors
Irene Ora Nattel - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
John Macalister Royall - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Kelly Ann Bania - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Krisztina Katai - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Michael David Montani - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Pooran Sharma - Stephens Inc., Research Division
Robert Kenneth Griffin - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 Fiscal Year 2025 Casey's General Stores Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations. Please begin.

Brian Joseph Johnson

Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2025. I am Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development. With me today are Darren Rebelez, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Bramlage, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

Recommended For You

About CASY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CASY

Trending Analysis

Trending News