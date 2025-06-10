Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 10, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Brian Joseph Johnson - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Business Development
Darren M. Rebelez - President, CEO & Board Chair
Stephen P. Bramlage - Senior VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Anthony Bonadio - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Bonnie Lee Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Bradley Bingham Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Charles Edward Cerankosky - Northcoast Research Partners, LLC
Charles P. Grom - Gordon Haskett Research Advisors
Irene Ora Nattel - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
John Macalister Royall - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Kelly Ann Bania - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Krisztina Katai - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Michael David Montani - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Pooran Sharma - Stephens Inc., Research Division
Robert Kenneth Griffin - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 Fiscal Year 2025 Casey's General Stores Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations. Please begin.
Brian Joseph Johnson
Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2025. I am Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development. With me today are Darren Rebelez, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Bramlage, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
- Read more current CASY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts