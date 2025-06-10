Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Presents at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference Transcript

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference June 10, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. With that out of the way, we are so delighted to have with us today Mike Santomassimo, Chief Financial Officer of Wells Fargo. Mike, thank you so much for joining us today. And congratulations on exiting the asset cap.

Michael P. Santomassimo

Right. Thanks for having me. We're excited.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

How did that feel?

Michael P. Santomassimo

Yes. It was -- it's great, right? And like, look, it's the culmination of just years and years' worth of work across thousands of people across the company. And so we're proud of all the work everyone did, and we're thankful for all the efforts that people put in over a long period of time. And so hopefully, now with all of the other consent orders that were terminated throughout the year and over the last number of years, it feels like a very different sort of place. And I think that -- we're a very different company than we were 5, 6 years ago. And so we're excited about what's next. .

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. The asset cap was in place for 7 years, right? And this just came off last week.

Michael P. Santomassimo

Yes. Tuesday. Yes. I think. Yes.

