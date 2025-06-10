Morgan Stanley (MS) Presents at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference Transcript

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference June 10, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Edward N. Pick - CEO & Chairman of the Board

Conference Call Participants

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Okay. Thank you, everybody. I have a long disclaimer to read first. But before I get into the disclaimer, good morning, everybody. We are pleased to have with us today Ted Pick, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley. Thank you so much, Ted, for joining us today.

Edward N. Pick

Great to be here. Here's your disclosure.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Oh, yes. Well, I have to read this special one. The discussion -- this discussion may include forward-looking statements, which reflect Morgan Stanley management's current estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Morgan Stanley does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements. This discussion, which is copyrighted by Morgan Stanley and may not be duplicated or reproduced without their consent, is not an offer to buy any security.

So Ted, thanks again for joining us this morning.

Edward N. Pick

Betsy, you are 35 years at Morgan Stanley.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

That's correct.

Edward N. Pick

35 years net and this is the 16th conference. So congratulations, well done. Applause.

Betsy Lynn Graseck

Thank you so much.

Edward N. Pick

Sounds like a great chat. Yes. So you're running 2 years ahead of me at 33 net, and that's for all of you who know our firm as well as you do. That is what gives me the most joy, to work with people, who have given their lives to the place and have made a difference in this conference as part of that, and you personify that. So cheers to you.