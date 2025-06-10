Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Presents at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 10, 2025 11:20 AM ET

Daniel P. O'Day - Chairman & CEO

Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Great. Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us. I'm Salveen Richter, biotechnology analyst at Goldman Sachs, and really pleased to be joined by Daniel O'Day, Chairman and CEO of Gilead.

To start here, Dan, this has been a really -- I guess, after a period of resetting the foundations and looking at various growth levers, you've really put yourself in a position here where you're executing across your core franchises, which are HIV and oncology. As you sit here, where do you see the growth playing out on the forward? Walk us through key priorities and then just overall strategy.

Yes, sure. So thanks for hosting us here. Delighted to be with all of you, too. It's a particularly important time at Gilead right now after 5, 6 years of kind of developing the strategy that we had around not only making sure that we could continue to lead in virology, and I know we'll talk about that, but also diversify into other therapeutic areas, oncology and inflammation.

And I'm pleased to say that right now, we have 3 growing franchises, obviously, virology and HIV, but also oncology with some of the recent data that we just presented at ASCO on both Trodelvy and cell therapy. I think that even provides us with more growth opportunities ahead. And then inflammation with Livdelzi, but also the earlier program. So I would say that, look, I think we're in a very good position. We've got a strong balance sheet. We have robust cash flows. We have -- we're now in a position where we're