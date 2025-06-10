UiPath Inc. (PATH) Presents at BMO 2025 Virtual Software Conference (Transcript)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) BMO 2025 Virtual Software Conference June 10, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ashim Gupta - CFO & COO

Conference Call Participants

Keith Frances Bachman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Keith Frances Bachman

Okay. Good morning. Good afternoon, everybody. It's Keith Bachman here from BMO. We're part of our ongoing virtual software conference. We're thrilled to have a shine from UiPath and so with that normal process here, we're going to be about 35, 40 minutes. I'm going to ask questions. I think there's a way that you can also pose questions or candidly, just e-mail me directly, and we'll do our best to get to them. So with that said, let's go ahead and get started, Ashim, again, on behalf of Bank of Montreal, thanks very much for joining us much. Appreciate it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Keith Frances Bachman

Let's talk about -- a little bit about -- we're going to do some big picture questions. And then without much surprise, we're going to jump right into AI. Let's go to the big picture, though. You recently reported your quarters, we think about calendar year '25, how do you think about, a, the puts and takes this year on net new ARR and a way to ask the question within context is also how do you think about, say, the coverage ratio of that guidance, meaning the pipeline, the visibility versus the years past.

Ashim Gupta

Awesome. First, thanks for having me, and thanks for everybody for joining in. So look, as we look this year, as we typically did for first quarter, really looked at the environment, we go through our FP&p model, we go through AI models, data science and also go through a lot of customer and customer discussions. I would say second quarter is relatively consistent to what we saw what we talked