How a thing is constructed gives us a good guide as to its use. It is possible to live in a grain silo, and it's possible to store wheat in a house. But the designs do make it easier - and more sensible - to
SCO: Perfectly Sensible Speculative Tool, But Not A Hold
Summary
- SCO is designed as a short-term, speculative tool for betting against WTI crude oil futures, not for long-term holding or investment.
- The fund’s construction—using futures and daily leverage resets—causes performance decay and divergence from its benchmark over time.
- Liquidity, tight spreads, and low costs make SCO suitable for active traders seeking leveraged exposure to short-term oil price declines.
- Long-term investors should avoid SCO, as its structure inherently erodes value; it’s best used for tactical trades or hedging, not buy-and-hold strategies.
