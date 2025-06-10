Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) has served my portfolio well in the past few years. Up almost 900% since I decided to invest in PLTR stock in February 2022, I am sitting on market-beating returns. Along the way, there have been some
Palantir's Market Implied Growth Seems Unrealistic (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Palantir is richly valued. However, as a growth investor, I won't be spooked by a seemingly expensive valuation alone.
- I used a reverse DCF model to deconstruct the company's valuation to get a better idea of the implied growth rate for the next 10 years.
- After digesting the results of this analysis, I believe Palantir's risk/reward profile is strongly skewed against investors.
- Palantir's commercial business sure seems like the trump card, but a closer evaluation of the contribution profit margin reveals warning signs.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am planning to liquidate my PLTR holding in the next few trading sessions.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.