Nuvation Bio: Judgement Day Grows Closer

Busted IPO Forum
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Nuvation Bio offers a derisked cancer pipeline after acquiring AnHeart, highlighted by taletrectinib, a best-in-class ROS1+ NSCLC therapy with strong clinical data.
  • Taletrectinib's U.S. PDUFA date is June 23, 2025, with approval likely given Chinese approval and superior efficacy versus current treatments.
  • Despite a small initial market, Nuvation's valuation is attractive, trading near cash value and offering significant upside if taletrectinib is approved.
  • Solid financials, positive analyst sentiment, and insider buying support merits a Speculative Buy rating for risk-tolerant investors.

Judge gavelwith bright glowing futuristic blue neon lights on black background

Andrii Sedykh/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of cancer therapy concern Nuvation Bio, Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) are down over 75% since their debut in 2021 as none of the biotech’s initial lineup of therapies made it past Phase 1 evaluation. Its 2024 purchase

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

This article was written by

Busted IPO Forum
8.64K Followers

The Busted IPO Forum is an investing group led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist of Simplified Asset Management. Along with his team of analysts, Bret focuses on stocks that have been public for 18 months to 6 years, and that are significantly under their offering price.

The Busted IPO Forum: A model stock portfolio of attractive busted IPOs, trade alerts, deep dive analysis, a weekly option play idea and live chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NUVB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NUVB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NUVB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NUVB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News