We initiate on Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) with a Sell rating and an $18 price target. Ternium S.A. is a steel and mining company. They operate mainly in Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina where they are involved in manufacturing, mining, and distributing steel
Ternium: Odd Choice Of Dividends When The Company Is Selling For 50% Book Value
Summary
- We initiate coverage on Ternium S.A. with a Sell, given the company's refusal to buy back its undervalued shares.
- The company's dividend is unsustainable and speculative given its low profits, further eroding value instead of supporting growth or buybacks, in my opinion.
- Political uncertainty, especially the US steel tariffs impacting Mexico, threatens Ternium's core business and adds to downside risk.
- Our price target of $18 per share is based on a near 70% discount to book value due to an uncertain future, poor capital allocation, and low confidence.
