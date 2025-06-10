Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Makes 13-Year Highs, $37 In Sight

Summary

  • Consolidating in today’s session, silver continued to rally in yesterday’s session, achieving 13-year highs of around ~$36.90.
  • While most predict rates will remain unchanged in the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision, monetary easing outside of the United States in the EU and UK is adding to silver upside.
  • While safe-haven demand remains a significant contributing factor to precious metal performance, a strong outlook on demand and a weaker dollar continue to boost precious metal pricing.

By Christian Norman

Trading at ~$36.72 per troy ounce, silver currently trades at levels last seen in early 2012. Up by over 9% in last week’s trading, global monetary policy expectations, a strong demand outlook, and continued safe-haven demand continue to benefit bullion

Dean Popplewell
3.59K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

