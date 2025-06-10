Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Presents at BMO 2025 Virtual Software Conference (Transcript)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) BMO 2025 Virtual Software Conference June 10, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brett Tighe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith Frances Bachman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Keith Frances Bachman

All right. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. It's Keith Bachman here from BMO. We're continuing on our virtual software conference. Thrilled to have Okta and Brett. And we're just going to go ahead and launch into it, normal format. [Operator Instructions]

Question-and-Answer Session

Keith Frances Bachman

Let's just jump into it, Brett. Thanks very much for joining us today. Let's start out broad and then go do some product questions. But as you think about the next 12 to 18 months in totality, what are you most excited about? What are the potential to drive attention to the upside and corresponding, where would the concerns be?

Brett Tighe

Yes. First of all, thanks for having me, Keith. I appreciate you hosting us today. There's 4 things that we've talked about and just for the last few quarters. One is becoming one of the world's most secure companies. The other one is new product introduction. Third one is partners in terms of penetrating the partner ecosystem and getting leverage there. And then the fourth one is around go-to- market specialization and further specializing our field.

From my perspective, all of them are important. But the one I'm probably the most excited for in the next 12 to 18 months is likely go- to-market specialization and further specialized in the field. And it's a little bit of a cheer answer in the sense that one ties to the other. From a go-to-market specialization perspective, the reason why we're further specialized in the field is that we know focus works. We look at U.S. public sector, we've done really well over the years there. That's a