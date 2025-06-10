I rate Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) a Buy, for investors interested in real estate investment trusts (REITs) for income and capital appreciation. ADC stands apart from other REITs with a proven strategy of working with top tier retailers, achieving total returns
Agree Realty: Add The King Of Retail REITs To Your Portfolio
Summary
- Agree Realty Corporation is a net lease real estate investment trust, with a top tier retailer tenant list.
- ADC consistently outperforms the real estate sector indexes, paying a consistent monthly dividend.
- Q1 2025 results were strong: double-digit AFFO growth, dividend increase, and raised guidance, reflecting momentum from a robust U.S. economy.
- Risks are mainly macroeconomic, but ADC’s high-quality tenants and disciplined management make it a compelling long-term REIT for income-focused investors.
- In this article, I explain how ADC is the "King" of retail REITs, offering scale and outperformance, suitable for long term buy and hold investment.
