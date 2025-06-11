With U.S. benchmark oil prices dipping below $60 per barrel last month, some producers are recalibrating their drilling plans and dropping rigs in response to weaker oil prices. That said, the outlook for U.S. production has arguably not changed as much as headlines
The Outlook For U.S. Energy Production And Midstream Impact
Summary
- The outlook for U.S. production has arguably not changed as much as headlines may suggest.
- The U.S. oil rig count has come down noticeably and fairly quickly.
- The EIA is forecasting U.S. natural gas production growth of just under 2 billion cubic feet per day in 2025 and 2026. This represents a little over 1.5% growth each year.
