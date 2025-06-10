Sector Spotlight: Shopping Centers Are Hot, Retail REITs Are Not!

Summary

  • Shopping center REITs show strong fundamentals—high occupancy, rising rents, and solid NOI growth—yet trade at steep discounts to intrinsic value.
  • Current sector valuations are mispriced, with shopping center REITs trading below peers despite superior supply/demand dynamics and AFFO growth.
  • Recent market underperformance is likely unwarranted; if economic uncertainty fades, significant upside exists as shares could rebound to prior highs.
  • We are capitalizing on these discounts by adding to our positions, confident that operational strength and mispricing present attractive buying opportunities.
In a recent article, Dane Bowler described the persistent incongruity of shopping center operating performance and market share pricing of retail REITs. In almost every company’s recent earnings conference call, management bemoaned that their shares were trading at undeservedly steep discounts to intrinsic values. Since we are long a number of the issues, we sympathize with that sentiment, but the flip side perspective indicates the presence of opportunity. In this article, we present a few metrics that might identify which issues are a potential best new purchase.

How Did We Get Here?

Throughout April and May, shopping center REITs uniformly reported high occupancy, rising rents for both new leases and lease renewals, and same-store NOI growth of 3% to 6%. Though this was maybe the sixth consecutive quarter of similar strong results, the sector’s market performance has been abysmal.

Sector Spotlight: Shopping Center REITs -YTD Returns 06/09/2025

S&P Capital IQ

With equity REITs posting about a 1.0% positive return YTD through Friday, June 6th, shopping center REIT performance ranged from lagging to horrible. Retail real estate is experiencing superior supply/demand dynamics to other property types, and that is translating to better operational performance. The market returns are surprisingly bad and maybe unwarranted.

MSCI

The Value Proposition

Shopping center REITs are enjoying strong demand in the absence of meaningful new supply and are growing their AFFO/share nicely. This is the current analysts’ consensus.

A table with numbers and a price AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Source: 2MCAC with data compiled from S&P Capital IQ as of 06/06/2025

At an average AFFO multiple of 16.1(x), the shopping center REITs trade at a discount to the Multifamily, Manufactured Housing, and Industrial sectors, which currently trade at 17.4(x), 20.8(x), and 18.0(x), respectively. Manufactured Housing is demonstrating good earnings growth, but Multifamily and Industrial are facing heavy new supply that is restraining their operational performance. It seems to us that the supply/demand and growth profiles in retail real estate warrant trading multiples at least equal to these other sectors, and that the current discount demonstrates mispricing.

Shopping Center REITs are trading at an average 81.3% of consensus Net Asset Value (NAV) while Multifamily, Manufactured Housing, and Industrial trade at 80.8%, 87.8%, and 83.9% of consensus NAV, respectively. We feel the supply/demand dynamic referred to earlier warrants sector pricing premium.

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Source: 2MCAC with data compiled from S&P Capital IQ as of 06/06/2025

Was It The Tariffs?

Prior to the application of tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and then April 2nd’s “Liberation Day” on everyone, REITs were enjoying a strong market performance. On April 7th, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), the most magnificent of the Magnificent 7, traded down to $86.62, fully 43% below its January high of $153.13. Since that time, tariffs have been repeatedly switched on and off, but today, June 9th, NVDA traded as high as $145.00, making a nearly full recovery. REITs are not considered to be directly affected by tariffs, but have not yet recovered from April’s market swoon.

The table below describes 52-week pricing for shares of each of the shopping center REITs. On average, these issues are trading at prices that present 20% upside on a return to their 52-week highs. If economic uncertainty fades, maybe these shares can enjoy an NVDA-style resurrection and deliver capital appreciation on top of their fat-and-growing dividend yields.

A table with numbers and text AI-generated content may be incorrect.

2MCAC with data compiled from Yahoo Finance as of 06/06/2025

How We’re Playing It

As long-tenured REIT investors, everyday we grumble loudly about high interest rates and poor market performance. Then we recall that Whitestone REIT (WSR), currently trading at $12.30, turned down a June 2024 $15 cash offer as insufficient. We remember that Kimco Realty (KIM) has bought back a ton of their shares because the shares are the best investment they can make in retail real estate. We know that Kite Realty Group (KRG) has an ever-expanding roster of Signed Not yet Occupied (SNO) leases and that the $22.50 shares are down from a $28 high.

We’re complaining and buying more shares.

For a full toolkit on building a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Portfolio Income Solutions. As a member, you will get:

  • Access to a curated Real Money REIT Portfolio
  • Continuous market commentary
  • Data sets on every REIT

You will benefit from our team’s decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Portfolio Income Solutions, we don’t only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and help you become a better investor.

We welcome you to test it out with a free 14-day trial. Lock in our founding member rate of $33.25/month (paid annually) before it expires!

