We Like The Warner Bros. Discovery Split (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. plans to split its high-growth streaming and struggling network segments to unlock value and improve cash flow and debt management.
  • Despite a 10% YoY revenue decline, adjusted EBITDA remained strong, and the company generated over $300 million in free cash flow in Q1.
  • The breakup aims to assign debt strategically, monetize assets, and allow each business to achieve more appropriate valuations and drive shareholder returns.
  • While management's shifting strategies present risks, the deleveraging and cash generation make WBD a compelling long-term investment for patient investors.
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Disney+, HBO Max and Hulu app icon on screen

Robert Way

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NYSE: NASDAQ:WBD) is a multinational media and entertainment conglomerate, with an almost $24 billion market capitalization. The company, which has struggled in terms of valuation, since we recommended investing in late

