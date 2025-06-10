Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has enjoyed a very nice commodity upcycle for the past 5 years, with a jump in investments from their clients and very good results overall, backed by strong commodity prices. However, as the cycle reverts, we
Deere & Company: Probably My Strongest Sell Today
Summary
- Deere seems overvalued, trading at all-time highs, despite potentially entering a commodity downcycle and facing declining revenues and earnings.
- The business is highly cyclical, with limited growth prospects and a P/FCF ratio comparable to high-growth tech stocks like Alphabet, which is unjustified.
- The dividend yield is low (~1.25%) and buybacks have dropped sharply; returns are not compelling relative to risk and alternatives like ADM.
- I rate DE a Strong Sell, as fundamentals and industry outlook do not support the current valuation; a significant downside is likely from here.
